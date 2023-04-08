Bihar Technical Service Commission has invited applications for Pharmacist posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BTSC at btsc.bih.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1539 posts in the organisation. BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1539 posts at btsc.bih.nic.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The registration process was started on April 5 and will end on May 4, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 12 or intermediate examination. They should also have diploma in pharmacy to apply. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 37 years of age.

Application Fees

The application fees for general, OBC category is ₹200/-, SC, ST and female candidates is ₹50/-. The payment of application fees should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BTSC.

