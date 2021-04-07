BTSC Recruitment: Apply for 584 vacancies for fisheries officers and other posts

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has issued recruitment notification for 136 posts of Fisheries Extension Officer, 212 positions of Fisheries Development Officer, and 236 posts of Ophthalmic Assistants. As the process of application has already begun, interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official websites of BTSC - btsc.bih.nic.in or pariksha.nic.in - till May 5, 2021.

As per the notification, candidates, who will apply for the post of Fisheries Development Officer, should have a BSc Degree in Industrial Fisheries (Honours) or a degree in Aquaculture. For the position of Fisheries Extension Officer, the candidate must have a bachelor degree in Fisheries. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit. As far as the position of Ophthalmic Assistant is concerned, the candidates should have a B.Sc or M.Sc degree in relevant discipline from a recognised University.

Candidates will have to visit btsc.bih.nic.in or pariksha.nic.in to get detailed information about the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details. The online application for BTSC Recruitment 2021, which commenced on April 6, 2021, would end on May 5, 2021.