Bureau of Indian Standards Consultant Recruitment 2023: Apply for 107 posts at bis.gov.in
Bureau of Indian Standards will recruit candidates for Consultant posts. Eligible candidates can apply at bis.gov.in.
Bureau of Indian Standards, BIS has invited applications for Consultant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BIS at bis.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 107 posts in the organization.
The registration process begins on December 30 and will close on January 19, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Ayush Department: 4 posts
- Civil Engineering Department: 15 posts
- Chemical Department: 6 posts
- Electrotechnical Department: 6 posts
- Food and Agriculture Department: 6 posts
- Electronics and Information technology Department: 3 posts
- Mechanical Engineering Department: 7 posts
- Medical Equipment and Hospital Planning Department: 2 posts
- Metallurgical Engineering Department: 9 posts
- Management and Systems Department: 5 posts
- Petroleum Coal and Related Products Department: 5 posts
- Production and General Engineering Department: 10 posts
- Service Sector Department: 8 posts
- Transport Engineering Department: 7 posts
- Textiles Department: 8 posts
- Water Resources Department: 6 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. Maximum 65 years as on last date of receipt of applications.
Selection Process
All the applications received shall be scrutinized and shortlisted. Candidates will be shortlisted in the light of their qualifications, experience and other details provided in the application form. Mere fulfillment of qualification or shortlisting shall not confer any right to be engaged as Consultants for Standardization Activities. Shortlisted candidates will be called for technical knowledge assessment, interview, etc.
Application Fees
No fees are required to be paid by the applicant.