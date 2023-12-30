Bureau of Indian Standards Consultant Recruitment 2023: Apply for 107 posts at bis.gov.in

Bureau of Indian Standards, BIS has invited applications for Consultant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BIS at bis.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 107 posts in the organization. Bureau of Indian Standards Consultant Recruitment 2023: Apply for 107 posts (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The registration process begins on December 30 and will close on January 19, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Ayush Department: 4 posts

Civil Engineering Department: 15 posts

Chemical Department: 6 posts

Electrotechnical Department: 6 posts

Food and Agriculture Department: 6 posts

Electronics and Information technology Department: 3 posts

Mechanical Engineering Department: 7 posts

Medical Equipment and Hospital Planning Department: 2 posts

Metallurgical Engineering Department: 9 posts

Management and Systems Department: 5 posts

Petroleum Coal and Related Products Department: 5 posts

Production and General Engineering Department: 10 posts

Service Sector Department: 8 posts

Transport Engineering Department: 7 posts

Textiles Department: 8 posts

Water Resources Department: 6 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. Maximum 65 years as on last date of receipt of applications.

Selection Process

All the applications received shall be scrutinized and shortlisted. Candidates will be shortlisted in the light of their qualifications, experience and other details provided in the application form. Mere fulfillment of qualification or shortlisting shall not confer any right to be engaged as Consultants for Standardization Activities. Shortlisted candidates will be called for technical knowledge assessment, interview, etc.

Application Fees

No fees are required to be paid by the applicant.