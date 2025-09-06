Canara Bank has invited applications for Trainee (Sales and Marketing) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Canara Bank at canmoney.in. The last date to apply is October 6, 2025. Canara Bank Recruitment 2025: Apply for Trainee (Sales and Marketing) posts at canmoney.in, link here(Reuters File Photo)

The Trainee will be selected for various centres. The list of centres is available here. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate should have graduation degree in any stream with 50% marks. The age criteria is 20 to 30 years as on August 31, 2025. Candidates having experience in the Marketing and sales will be preferred. Freshers can apply.

Where to send applications

The applications can be sent to The General Manager, HR Department, Canara Bank Securities Ltd, 7th Floor, Maker Chamber III, Nariman Point, Mumbai-400021.

Along with the application form, candidates will have to send these documents mentioned below.

1. Birth Certificate / SSC / SSLC certificate with DOB.

2. Updated Resume

3. Copies of the mark sheets & certificates from SSC/SSLC/X STD, PUC/ 10+2/ Intermediate, Graduation & other qualifications etc.

4. Copies of experience certificates

5. Any other relevant documents

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of interview. Candidates shortlisted will be interviewed online / physically, candidates will be given prior intimation about date & time of the interview on the email id provided by them in their application. Calling / admission to the interview is purely provisional without verification of age / qualification /category etc. of the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Canara Bank.

Detailed Notification Here