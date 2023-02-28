Home / Education / Employment News / CBSE 12th Chemistry Exam 2023 Live: Class 12th exam begins, updates here
CBSE 12th Chemistry Exam 2023 Live: Class 12th exam begins, updates here

employment news
Updated on Feb 28, 2023 11:30 AM IST

CBSE class 12th Exam 2023 Live: Latest updates on CBSE class 12th chemistry examination.

CBSE 12th Chemistry Exam 2023 Live: Class 12th exam begins, updates here
CBSE 12th Chemistry Exam 2023 Live: Class 12th exam begins, updates here
ByHT Education Desk
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the class 12th Chemistry exam today, February 28. The CBSE examination commenced at 10:30 and will end at 1:30. Students can check the class 10 English sample test, a question bank, marking scheme, syllabus, etc. at cbseacademic.nic.in.

This year, more than 38 lakh students will take the CBSE board exams of which  16,96,770 are Class 12 students and 21,86,940 are Class 10 students.

The CBSE class 12th examination started on February 15 and the examination will end on April 5.

For the paper analysis, students' reactions and the latest updates on the class 12th chemistry examination follow the blog.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 28, 2023 11:30 AM IST

    CBSE board Class 12th Chemistry Exam 2023: Students reaction will be available here

    After the CBSE 12th class chemistry examination students' reaction and paper analysis will be available here.

  • Feb 28, 2023 11:18 AM IST

    CBSE Chemistry exam 2023: Exam will end at 1:30 

    CBSE class 12th chemistry examination will end at 1: 30 pm.

  • Feb 28, 2023 11:08 AM IST

    CBSE Board exam 2023: 15 minutes will be given to read question paper

    The board will give 15 minutes of time to read the CBSE Board question paper.

  • Feb 28, 2023 11:05 AM IST

    CBSE 12th Chemistry exam: 

    Once the class 12th chemistry examination will end paper analysis will be provided here. Stay tuned.

  • Feb 28, 2023 11:02 AM IST

    CBSE class 12th Chemistry Exam 2023: Duration of exam

    CBSE 12th Chemistry exam will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours from 10.30 AM to 1.30 AM.

  • Feb 28, 2023 10:51 AM IST

    CBSE Board exam 2023: Paper will have four sections

    CBSE class 12th question paper will be of four sections: A,B,C, and D.

  • Feb 28, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    CBSE class 12th: Over 38 lakhs appearing for exam

    This year over 38 lakh students are appearing in CBSE board exams. These include 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 students.

  • Feb 28, 2023 10:47 AM IST

    CBSE Chemistry exam: Check Marking Scheme 

    Candidates can check the CBSE class 12th chemistry examination sample question paper and marking scheme here.

  • Feb 28, 2023 10:41 AM IST

    CBSE class 12th Exam: Chemistry exam begins at 10: 30

    CBSE class 12th chemistry examination begins at 10:30 am and the examination will end at 1: 30pm.

CBSE 12th Chemistry Exam 2023 Live: Class 12th exam begins, updates here

CBSE class 12th Exam 2023 Live: Latest updates on CBSE class 12th chemistry examination.

CBSE 12th Chemistry Exam 2023 Live: Class 12th exam begins, updates here
