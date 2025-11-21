The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences has released the CCRAS Admit Card 2025 for Group A, B and C posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CCRAS at ccras25.onlineregistrationform.org. CCRAS Admit Card 2025 for Group A, B and C posts out, download link here (Hindustan Times)

The computer-based test will be held on November 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, December 2, 3 and 4, 2025.

All those candidates who will appear for the written examination can download the hall ticket through the simple steps given below.

Direct link to download CCRAS Admit Card 2025 CCRAS Admit Card 2025: How to download 1. Visit the official website of CCRAS at ccras25.onlineregistrationform.org.

2. Click on CCRAS Admit Card 2025 for Group A, B and C posts link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection for all Group “A” posts will be through an online Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by an Interview. The CBT will comprise 70 marks and interview will comprise 30 marks. In case of all other Group “B” and Group “C” posts, the selection will be based only on the basis of performance in online CBT comprising 100 marks.

The Computer Based Test will be conducted in Test Centres located at 1. Ahmedabad, 2. Bengaluru, 3. Bhopal, 4. Bhubaneswar, 5. Chandigarh/Mohali, 6. Chennai, 7. Cuttack, 8. Dehradun, 9. Dimapur, 10. Durgapur, 11. Guwahati, 12. Hyderabad, 13. Indore, 14. Jabalpur, 15. Jaipur, 16. Jammu, 17. Jorhat, 18. Kolkata, 19. Lucknow, 20. Mumbai, 21. Nagpur, 22. Nashik, 23. New Delhi & Greater Noida, 24. Panaji, 25. Patna, 26. Pondicherry (Puducherry), 27. Port Blair, 28. Prayagraj, 29. Pune, 30. Raipur, 31. Ranchi, 32. Shillong, 33. Shimla, 34. Srinagar, 35. Surat, 36. Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi, 37. Vadodara, 38. Varanasi, 39. Vijayawada, 40. Warangal. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CCRAS.