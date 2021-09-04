C-DAC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 259 Project Engineer & other posts

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, C-DAC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Project Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CDAC on cdac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 25, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 259 posts in the organization.

The recruitment for the post of Project Engineers, Project Associate & Project Support Staff is purely on contractual basis for various projects for its Pune centre. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Project Engineer 249 Posts Project Associate 4 Posts Project Support Staff 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check complete eligibility criteria including educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test, as deemed fit by C-DAC's management. Management reserves the right to change/modify the selection process at any time, during the process, at its discretion.

Application Fees

A non-refundable application fees of Rs. 500/- is payable for applying for the posts, which is to be paid by the candidates by online payment, using debit/credit cards during the online application process at C-DAC website. No fees shall be payable by candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD /EWS category and also female candidates.