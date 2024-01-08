close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / Central Bank of India Recruitment: January 9 last date to apply for 484 posts

Central Bank of India Recruitment: January 9 last date to apply for 484 posts

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 08, 2024 06:27 PM IST

Central Bank of India to close application process for 484 Safai Karmachari Cum Sub-Staff And/ Or Sub-Staff posts.

Central Bank of India will close down the applictaion process for 484 Safai Karmachari Cum Sub-Staff And/ Or Sub-Staff posts tomorrow, January 9. Candidates can apply online through the official website of the Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Apply Online for 484 Safai Karmachari Cum Sub-Staff And/ Or Sub-Staff Posts
Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Apply Online for 484 Safai Karmachari Cum Sub-Staff And/ Or Sub-Staff Posts

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 484 Safai Karmachari Cum Sub-Staff And/ Or Sub-Staff posts

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The application fee is 175 for SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM candidates and 850 for all other candidates.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Minimum Eighth standard Pass or equivalent examination pass. Higher qualification does not have any concession, weightage in the service of the Bank.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024 age limit: The age of the candidate should have been between 18 to 26 years

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024 selection process: Selection will be based solely on merit and will take place via an online exam conducted by IBPS and a local language test conducted by the bank, in accordance with the government of India's reservation policy and rules.

Direct link to apply 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out