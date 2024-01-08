Central Bank of India Recruitment: January 9 last date to apply for 484 posts

Central Bank of India will close down the applictaion process for 484 Safai Karmachari Cum Sub-Staff And/ Or Sub-Staff posts tomorrow, January 9. Candidates can apply online through the official website of the Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in. Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Apply Online for 484 Safai Karmachari Cum Sub-Staff And/ Or Sub-Staff Posts

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 484 Safai Karmachari Cum Sub-Staff And/ Or Sub-Staff posts

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The application fee is ₹175 for SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM candidates and ₹850 for all other candidates.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Minimum Eighth standard Pass or equivalent examination pass. Higher qualification does not have any concession, weightage in the service of the Bank.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024 age limit: The age of the candidate should have been between 18 to 26 years

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024 selection process: Selection will be based solely on merit and will take place via an online exam conducted by IBPS and a local language test conducted by the bank, in accordance with the government of India's reservation policy and rules.