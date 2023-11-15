Central Bank of India Recruitment: Registration for 192 Officer vacancies ends soon

Central Bank of India Recruitment: Central Bank of India will close the application process for 192 Officers in Specialist Category vacancies soon. Eligible candidates can apply for it on the recruitment tab of the bank's website, centralbankofindia.co.in/en/recruitments. The application deadline is November 19. Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply for Officer Specialist vacancies on centralbankofindia.co.in

Vacancy details

Information Technology scale V: 1

Risk Manager scale V: 1

Risk Manager scale IV: 1

Information Technology scale III: 6

Financial Analyst scale III: 5

Information Technology scale II: 73

Law Officer scale II: 15

Credit Officer scale II: 50

Financial Analyst scale II: 4

CA –Finance & Accounts/ GST/Ind AS/ Balance Sheet /Taxation scale II: 3

Information Technology scale I: 15

Security Officer scale I: 15

Risk Manager scale I: 2

Librarian scale I: 1

Selection of candidates will be done through on-line written test and personal interview. The written exam is scheduled tentatively for the third or fourth week of December.

The application fee is ₹175 plus GST for Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates and women candidates of all categories. For all others, it is ₹850 plus GST.

For eligibility criteria and other details related to each post, check the notice here.