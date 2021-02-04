IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / CET score can be used by state govts for recruitment: Jitendra Singh
Union minister Jitendra Singh.(PTI file)
Union minister Jitendra Singh.(PTI file)
employment news

CET score can be used by state govts for recruitment: Jitendra Singh

CET score can be used by state govts for recruitment: Jitendra Singh
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:18 PM IST

The state governments can use the score obtained by candidates in the online Common Eligibility Test (CET) for recruitment, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

The mandate of the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) is to conduct first-level screening of candidates through the CET at the graduate, higher secondary and matriculate levels for the Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Boards and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, he said.

Based on the screening done at the CET, final selection shall be made through specialised tests/examinations to be conducted by respective recruitment agencies, Singh said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

"The score obtained by candidates in CET may also be used by the state governments in their recruitment, on the basis of a memorandum of understanding entered into with NRA," he said.

"Subject to adequate number of candidates opting to take test in any of the regional languages included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution," the minister said in response to a question "whether tests would be conducted in regional languages?"

The government has set up the NRA, vide order dated August 28, 2020, as an independent, professional, specialist organisation for conducting CET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
union minister jitendra singh
app
Close
The commission will conduct the interviews for BPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment from February 22 to March 13, 2021.(Getty Images)
The commission will conduct the interviews for BPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment from February 22 to March 13, 2021.(Getty Images)
employment news

BPSC assistant engineer interview schedule released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:32 PM IST
  • Candidates who have qualified the BPSC assistant engineer main examination can check the interview schedule online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Jitendra Singh.(PTI file)
Union minister Jitendra Singh.(PTI file)
employment news

CET score can be used by state govts for recruitment: Jitendra Singh

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:18 PM IST
CET score can be used by state govts for recruitment: Jitendra Singh
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:03 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the UPPSC ACF RFO main examination can download their admit cards online at uppsc.up.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS Office Assistant main admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
IBPS Office Assistant main admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

IBPS Office Assistant main admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the IBPS Office Assistant recruitment examination can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before February 20, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assam Police Recruitment 2020.(HT file)
Assam Police Recruitment 2020.(HT file)
employment news

RPSC Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2021: 857 vacancies notified, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:22 AM IST
  • The online registration process for the Rajasthan Police SI recruitment will begin on February 9, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CGPSC state service prelims admit card 2021.(Screeengrab )
CGPSC state service prelims admit card 2021.(Screeengrab )
employment news

CGPSC state service prelims admit card 2021 released, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:00 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the CGPSC state service preliminary exam 2021 can download their admit card online at psc.cg.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BPSC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
BPSC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

BPSC Recruitment 2021: 38 vacancies for Art and Culture officers on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:17 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before March 2, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC CHSL Tier-2 admit card 2019.(Screengrab )
SSC CHSL Tier-2 admit card 2019.(Screengrab )
employment news

SSC CHSL Tier-2 admit card 2019 for central region released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:26 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit cards by visiting the regional website of SSC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI JE Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab)
RBI JE Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab)
employment news

RBI JE Recruitment 2021: 48 vacancies on offer, here's direct link to apply

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:47 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.gov.in on or before February 15, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI file)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI file)
employment news

Govt to amend Apprenticeship Act to enhance opportunities for youth: Sitharaman

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Govt to amend Apprenticeship Act to enhance opportunities for youth: Sitharaman
READ FULL STORY
Close
CDAC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
CDAC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

CDAC Recruitment 2021: 100 Project Engineer and Technician vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:13 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at cdac.in on or before February 15, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image, (HT file)
Representational image, (HT file)
employment news

Transfers not to exceed 15% of staff under new Karnataka govt norm for lecturers

ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Narayana who is also the Higher Education Minister of Karnataka said, "In the earlier years, the transfer process was like a mockery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Visva Bharati Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
Visva Bharati Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

Visva Bharati Recruitment 2021: 106 teaching vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:11 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the positions online at visvabharati.ac.in on or before February 27, 2021, until 6pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All candidates will be thermally screened at the rally site and those having temperature or showing related symptoms will be directed to report again on a designated day.(HT File)
All candidates will be thermally screened at the rally site and those having temperature or showing related symptoms will be directed to report again on a designated day.(HT File)
employment news

Army recruitment rally for Punjab, JK, Ladakh in Jammu from March 1

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:59 PM IST
  • A recruitment rally of the Army for the post of Sepoy Pharma will be conducted for eligible candidates of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from March 1-10 at Sunjwan Military Station in Jammu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IOCL JE Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
IOCL JE Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

IOCL JE Recruitment 2021: 16 vacancies on offer, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:01 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at iocrefrecruit.in on or before February 19, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP