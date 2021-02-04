CET score can be used by state govts for recruitment: Jitendra Singh

The state governments can use the score obtained by candidates in the online Common Eligibility Test (CET) for recruitment, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

The mandate of the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) is to conduct first-level screening of candidates through the CET at the graduate, higher secondary and matriculate levels for the Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Boards and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, he said.

Based on the screening done at the CET, final selection shall be made through specialised tests/examinations to be conducted by respective recruitment agencies, Singh said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

"The score obtained by candidates in CET may also be used by the state governments in their recruitment, on the basis of a memorandum of understanding entered into with NRA," he said.

"Subject to adequate number of candidates opting to take test in any of the regional languages included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution," the minister said in response to a question "whether tests would be conducted in regional languages?"

The government has set up the NRA, vide order dated August 28, 2020, as an independent, professional, specialist organisation for conducting CET.

