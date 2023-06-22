Home / Education / Employment News / CG Police SI, Subedar, Platoon Commander mains results declared

CG Police SI, Subedar, Platoon Commander mains results declared

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 22, 2023 11:39 AM IST

Candidates can check CG Police SI results on the official website, cgpolice.gov.in.

Cttattisgarh Police Sub Inspector, Subedar and Paltoon Commander mains examination result has been announced. Candidates can check it on the official website, cgpolice.gov.in.

CG Police SI, Subedar, Platoon Commander mains results announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
CG Police SI, Subedar, Platoon Commander mains results announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The written exam for these posts was held on May 26, 27 and 29, 2023 and model answer keys were published on the CG Vyapam portal on June 5.

In the next stage of the selection process, mains qualified candidates will have to appear for the Physical Ability Test. It will be held on July 18 in Raipur and the detailed schedule will be issued later.

Admit cards for CG Police SI PET will be posted on cgpolice.gov.in after July 5.

Direct link to check CG Police SI result 2023

Result notice

For further information, candidates can visit the official website of CG Police.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chhattisgarh exam result.
chhattisgarh exam result.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out