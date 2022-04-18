CG Vyapam Patwari exam (RDP) 2022 admit cards released at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has released admit cards for CG Vyapam Patwari exam (RDP) 2022. Candidates can download the patwari exam admit cards from vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The Patwari selection exam is scheduled for April 24, from 10 am to 1:15 pm. Candidates need to use their registration numbers to download the admit cards.

Direct link to download admit card

Alternatively, candidates can go to the board's website, click on the admit card tab and select the exam name to download their admit cards.

The board said if photographs are not visible on the admit cards, they need to bring two copies of colored passport-size photographs to the exam venue.

They must also carry a photo ID like driving license, voter ID, PAN card, Aadhar card or passport without which they can not enter the exam venue.

Here's the admit card notification.

Candidates have been asked to reach the exam venue 90 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam. In case of any difficulties, they can contact the board at 0771-2972780 and 8269801982.