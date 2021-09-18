C’garh Police SI Recruitment 2021: Registration for 975 posts begins on Oct 1

Chhattisgarh Police has invited applications from candidates to apply for Sub Inspector and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Chhattisgarh Police on cgpolice.gov.in from October 1, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 975 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply for the posts is till October 31, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Subedar 58 Posts Sub Inspector 577 Posts Sub Inspector (Special Branch) 69 Posts Platoon Commander 247 Posts Sub Inspector (Angul Chinh) 6 Posts Sub Inspector (document under question) 3 Posts Sub Inspector (Computer) 6 Posts Sub Inspector (Telecommunications) 9 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification in the Detailed Notification given here. The age limit of the candidate will be between 21 years to 34 years of age.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to general category and OBC category will have to pay ₹400/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay ₹200/-. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Chhattisgarh Police.