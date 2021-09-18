Home / Education / Employment News / C’garh Police SI Recruitment 2021: Registration for 975 posts begins on Oct 1
C’garh Police SI Recruitment 2021: Registration for 975 posts begins on Oct 1(HT PHOTO.)
C’garh Police SI Recruitment 2021: Registration for 975 posts begins on Oct 1(HT PHOTO.)
employment news

C’garh Police SI Recruitment 2021: Registration for 975 posts begins on Oct 1

Chhattisgarh Police will recruit candidates for SI and other posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of Chhattisgarh Police on cgpolice.gov.in from October 1 onwards. 
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 11:42 AM IST

Chhattisgarh Police has invited applications from candidates to apply for Sub Inspector and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Chhattisgarh Police on cgpolice.gov.in from October 1, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 975 posts in the organisation. 

The last date to apply for the posts is till October 31, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies 
Subedar 58 Posts 
Sub Inspector 577 Posts 
Sub Inspector (Special Branch) 69 Posts 
Platoon Commander 247 Posts 
Sub Inspector (Angul Chinh) 6 Posts 
Sub Inspector (document under question) 3 Posts 
Sub Inspector (Computer) 6 Posts 
Sub Inspector (Telecommunications) 9 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification in the Detailed Notification given here. The age limit of the candidate will be between 21 years to 34 years of age. 

Detailed Notification Here 

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to general category and OBC category will have to pay 400/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay 200/-. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Chhattisgarh Police. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chhattisgarh police police recruitment exam sarkari naukri + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.