CGPSC State ESE 2021: Registration begins tomorrow for 171 posts, details here

CGPSC State ESE 2021 registration will begin from December 1, 2021 onwards. Candidates can check how to apply given below. 
Published on Nov 30, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for CGPSC State ESE 2021 on December 1, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the State Engineering Service Exam 2021 can apply online through the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in. The last date to apply for the exam is till December 30, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 171 posts in the organization. Candidates who want to apply for the post should have bachelor's degree in any stream from recognized university. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Detailed Notification Here 

CGPSC State ESE 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in.
  • Click on online application link available on the home page.
  • Press the CGPSC State ESE 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details or will have to register.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 400/- for candidates belonging to general and other state candidates and 300/- for OBC, SC, ST candidates. 

 

Topics
sarkari naukri
