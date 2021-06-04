Home / Education / Employment News / Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today for GM, AGM posts
Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today for GM, AGM posts
Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today for GM, AGM posts
employment news

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today for GM, AGM posts

Chennai Metro will close down the registration process for GM and AGM posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Chennai Metro on chennaimetrorail.org.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 09:13 AM IST

Chennai Metro Rail Limited will close down the registration process for GM, AGM posts on June 4, 2021. The registration process was started on May 16, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up General Manager (GM), Additional General Manager (AGM) and Deputy General Manager (DGM) for its Chennai Metro Rail Project.

The eligibility criteria for all the posts are different from each other. Candidates who want to apply for the posts should read the detailed notification clearly before applying. To apply for the posts, candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of Chennai Metro on chennaimetrorail.org.

• Download the application form available under the Careers link on the home page.

• Fill in the application form.

• Submit the application form and other required documents to the address mentioned in the notification.

• Applications along with all supporting documents along with all the required documents may also be forwarded through email to the email ID senthil.s@cmrl.in.

The selection methodology comprises a two-stage process, interview followed by medical examination. The selection process will judge the candidate on different facets like knowledge, skills, comprehension, attitude, aptitude, and physical fitness.

The shortlisted candidates are required to submit the hard copy of the application along with copies of documents and passport size photo at the time of interview in case they have been shortlisted based on their application sent through email.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chennai metro rail limited sarkari naukri government jobs chennai metro rail + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.