Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today for GM, AGM posts

Chennai Metro Rail Limited will close down the registration process for GM, AGM posts on June 4, 2021. The registration process was started on May 16, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up General Manager (GM), Additional General Manager (AGM) and Deputy General Manager (DGM) for its Chennai Metro Rail Project.

The eligibility criteria for all the posts are different from each other. Candidates who want to apply for the posts should read the detailed notification clearly before applying. To apply for the posts, candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below.

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of Chennai Metro on chennaimetrorail.org.

• Download the application form available under the Careers link on the home page.

• Fill in the application form.

• Submit the application form and other required documents to the address mentioned in the notification.

• Applications along with all supporting documents along with all the required documents may also be forwarded through email to the email ID senthil.s@cmrl.in.

The selection methodology comprises a two-stage process, interview followed by medical examination. The selection process will judge the candidate on different facets like knowledge, skills, comprehension, attitude, aptitude, and physical fitness.

The shortlisted candidates are required to submit the hard copy of the application along with copies of documents and passport size photo at the time of interview in case they have been shortlisted based on their application sent through email.