CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2023: Registration for 215 posts begins on October 30 at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

Central Industrial Security Force, CISF has invited applications for Head Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. The registration process will begin on November 30 and will close on November 28, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 215 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification includes 12th pass from a recognised educational Institution with credit of representing State / National / International in games, Sports and Athletics. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 23 years of age.

Selection Process

The recruitment process will consist of Trial Test, Proficiency Test, Physical Standard Test (PST), Documentation and Medical Examination. The call-up letter / Admit Card for all stages of recruitment will be issued to the candidates through online mode only at CISF Recruitment website.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/- for UR, OBC and EWS category candidates. Female candidates and those candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories are exempted from paying application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CISF.

