CISF recruitment 2022: 540 Asst SI and Head constable posts on offer

employment news
Updated on Sep 24, 2022 01:05 PM IST

CISF recruitment 2022: Applications are invited for 540 Assistant Sub Inspector and Head Constable posts.

ByHT Education Desk

Central Industrial Security forces has notified vacancies for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector and Head Constable. The application process will commence on September 26 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 25. Interested candidates can apply online at www.cisfrectt.in.

CISF recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 540 vacancies of which 122 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector ( Stenographer) and 418 vacancies are for the post of Head constable ( Ministerial).

CISF recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidate should be in the age group of 18 to 25 years as on October 25.

CISF recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed class 12th from a recognized board or university.

CISF recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.cisfrectt.in

Register and proceed with the application

Fill the application form

Submit the form and take print out for future reference.

