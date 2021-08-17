CMLRE Recruitment: Last date to apply for project scientists, managers

The application process to fill 50 vacancies of Project Scientist, Manager in Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology (CMLRE) ends on Tuesday, August 17 by 5 pm. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of CMLR at https://www.cmlre.gov.in/

CMLRE Recruitment 2021 Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 50 vacancies out of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Project Manager, 2 vacancies are for the post of Project Scientist-III, 15 vacancies are for the post of Project Scientist-II and 32 vacancies are for Project Scientist-I, Senior Project Associate, Project Associate-II/SRF and Project Associate-I/JRF.

CMLRE Recruitment 2021 Age Limit: The upper age limit for the post of Project Manager, Project Scientist-III is 45 years.

For the Project Scientist-II Senior Project Associate 40 years.

The age limit for the Project Associate-II/SRF, Project Scientist-I is 35 years

Direct link to apply for CMLRE posts

CMLRE Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of CMLR at https://www.cmlre.gov.in/

Click on the Career Tab on the homepage

Check the notification

Click on the link given in the notification

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Keep the copy of the same for future reference