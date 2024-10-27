Coal India MT Recruitment through GATE 2024 score: Registration for 640 posts begins on Oct 29 at coalindia.in

Coal India Limited has invited applications for Management Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Coal India at coalindia.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 640 posts in the organization. Coal India to recruit for 640 Management Trainee posts at coalindia.in

The recruitment for Management Trainee posts will be done through GATE 2024 scores. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: October 29, 2024

Closing date of application: November 28, 2024

Vacancy Details

Mining: 263 posts

Civil: 91 posts

Electrical: 102 posts

Mechanical: 104 posts

System: 41 posts

E&T: 39 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check their educational qualifications and age limits through the detailed notification available here.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates must have appeared and qualified for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE -2024). Based on the GATE-2024 Scores/Marks and requirement, candidates will be shortlisted discipline-wise and category-wise, in the ratio of 1:3 in order of merit for further selection process. The final merit list will be prepared for each discipline on the basis of GATE 2024 Scores/Marks.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & NonCreamy Layer) / EWS category are required to pay a Non-Refundable fee of ₹. 1000/- plus applicable GST - ₹.180/- totalling ₹. 1180/-. SC / ST / PwBD / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of application fee. Application fee will be paid through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Coal India.