Coal India MT Recruitment through GATE 2024 score: Registration for 640 posts begins on Oct 29 at coalindia.in
Coal India will recruit candidates for Management Trainee posts. The registration process will begin on October 29, 2024.
Coal India Limited has invited applications for Management Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Coal India at coalindia.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 640 posts in the organization.
The recruitment for Management Trainee posts will be done through GATE 2024 scores. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: October 29, 2024
- Closing date of application: November 28, 2024
Vacancy Details
- Mining: 263 posts
- Civil: 91 posts
- Electrical: 102 posts
- Mechanical: 104 posts
- System: 41 posts
- E&T: 39 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check their educational qualifications and age limits through the detailed notification available here.
Selection Process
Eligible candidates must have appeared and qualified for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE -2024). Based on the GATE-2024 Scores/Marks and requirement, candidates will be shortlisted discipline-wise and category-wise, in the ratio of 1:3 in order of merit for further selection process. The final merit list will be prepared for each discipline on the basis of GATE 2024 Scores/Marks.
ISRO-VSSC to recruit for 585 Apprentice Trainee posts, check walk in interview date
Application Fee
Candidates belonging to GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & NonCreamy Layer) / EWS category are required to pay a Non-Refundable fee of ₹. 1000/- plus applicable GST - ₹.180/- totalling ₹. 1180/-. SC / ST / PwBD / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of application fee. Application fee will be paid through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Coal India.
