Committee formed under CM to choose MPPSC chairperson, members

A committee to select the chairperson and members of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission was constituted under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday, an official said.

The others members of the committee include SC/ST Welfare Minister Meena Singh Mandve and School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, while the additional chief secretary of the General Administration department will discharge functions related to the secretariat, added the official.

