CRPF Admit Card 2023 LIVE: ASI & HC hall tickets releasing soon at crpf.gov.in

employment news
Updated on Feb 16, 2023 01:41 PM IST

CRPF Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: ASI and HC hall tickets will be released soon at crpf.gov.in. Keep checking latest updates below. 

CRPF Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: ASI & HC hall tickets at crpf.gov.in
CRPF Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: ASI & HC hall tickets at crpf.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CRPF Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Central Reserve Police Force will release CRPF Admit Card 2022 anytime soon. The candidates who will appear for Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) posts written examination can download the admit card through the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in. 

The organisation will conduct computer based test from February 22 to February 28, 2023. The test will consist of one paper with 100 objective type questions to be attempted in 1 ½ hours. The examination will consist of Computer Based Test, Skill Test, PST, Documents Verification and Detailed Medical Examination.

The registration process was started on January 4 and ended on January 31, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1458 ASI and Head Constable posts. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CRPF. Latest updates on admit card and other details below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 16, 2023 01:41 PM IST

    What is CRPF Exam Date ?

    CRPF will conduct computer based test for Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) posts from February 22 to February 28, 2023. 

  • Feb 16, 2023 01:37 PM IST

    Steps to download the CRPF HC ASI Call Letter

    Visit the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

    Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

    Press CRPF ASI & HC Admit Card 2022 link and a new page will open.

    Enter the required details and click on submit.

    Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the admit card and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Feb 16, 2023 01:31 PM IST

    CRPF HC ASI Exam Date

    The organisation will conduct computer based test from February 22 to February 28, 2023.

  • Feb 16, 2023 01:26 PM IST

    CRPF Admit Card 2023 Important Dates

    CRPF Admit Card 2023 Important Date or scheduled date was February 15, 2023, which has been delayed due to some unknown reason. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of CRPF for admit card link. 

  • Feb 16, 2023 01:22 PM IST

    Direct link to download CRPF Admit Card

    The direct link to download CRPF Admit Card will be available to candidates shortly. The link will be available here once it is out. 

crpf admit card.

CRPF Admit Card 2023 LIVE: ASI & HC hall tickets releasing soon at crpf.gov.in

employment news
Updated on Feb 16, 2023 01:37 PM IST

CRPF Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: ASI and HC hall tickets will be released soon at crpf.gov.in. Keep checking latest updates below. 

CRPF Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: ASI & HC hall tickets at crpf.gov.in
CRPF Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: ASI & HC hall tickets at crpf.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

