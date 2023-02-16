CRPF Admit Card 2023 LIVE: ASI & HC hall tickets releasing soon at crpf.gov.in

CRPF Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Central Reserve Police Force will release CRPF Admit Card 2022 anytime soon. The candidates who will appear for Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) posts written examination can download the admit card through the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

The organisation will conduct computer based test from February 22 to February 28, 2023. The test will consist of one paper with 100 objective type questions to be attempted in 1 ½ hours. The examination will consist of Computer Based Test, Skill Test, PST, Documents Verification and Detailed Medical Examination.

The registration process was started on January 4 and ended on January 31, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1458 ASI and Head Constable posts. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CRPF. Latest updates on admit card and other details below.