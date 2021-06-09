CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Teacher posts on crpf.gov.in, details here

Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF has invited applications from candidates to apply for Teacher posts in Montessori school. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of crpf.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is by June 19, 2021 till 4 pm.

This recruitment drive will fill up Headmistress, teachers, and Ayah posts. Read below for eligibility, vacancy details, and other information.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of vacancies Headmistress 1 post Teachers 4 posts Ayah 4 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidates for Headmistress post is from 30 to 40 years, Teachers post is 21 to 40 years and Ayah post is 18 to 30 years.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the posts on the basis of merit. The selection of candidates will be done through their educational qualifications by the organization.

Detailed Notification Here

How to Apply

To apply for the posts, candidates will have to send the application form along with other details to the official email ID on genda@crpf.gov.in. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CRPF.





