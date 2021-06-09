Home / Education / Employment News / CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Teacher posts on crpf.gov.in, details here
CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Teacher posts on crpf.gov.in, details here
CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Teacher posts on crpf.gov.in, details here
employment news

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Teacher posts on crpf.gov.in, details here

CRPF to recruit candidates for Teacher posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CRPF on crpf.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 04:08 PM IST

Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF has invited applications from candidates to apply for Teacher posts in Montessori school. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of crpf.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is by June 19, 2021 till 4 pm.

This recruitment drive will fill up Headmistress, teachers, and Ayah posts. Read below for eligibility, vacancy details, and other information.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of vacancies 
Headmistress1 post 
Teachers4 posts 
Ayah4 posts 

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidates for Headmistress post is from 30 to 40 years, Teachers post is 21 to 40 years and Ayah post is 18 to 30 years.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the posts on the basis of merit. The selection of candidates will be done through their educational qualifications by the organization.

Detailed Notification Here

How to Apply

To apply for the posts, candidates will have to send the application form along with other details to the official email ID on genda@crpf.gov.in. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CRPF.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
central reserve police force sarkari naukri teacher recruitment + 1 more

Related Stories

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Physiotherapist and Nutritionist posts
CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Physiotherapist and Nutritionist posts
employment news

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Physiotherapist and Nutritionist posts

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 03:43 PM IST
CRPF to recruit candidates for Physiotherapist and Nutritionist posts. The last date to apply online on crpf.gov.in is till June 25, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.