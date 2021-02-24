CSBC Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021: Registration to fill 2380 posts begins
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at csbc.bih.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021.
CSBC Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021: The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar on Wednesday invited online applications for the recruitment of Bihar Police Fireman on its official website.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2380 vacancies, out of which, 1487 vacancies are for males, and 893 for female candidates.
A candidate must be an Indian citizen. Candidates applying for the position of Firman should have passed intermediate or its equivalent from a recognized institute.
The selection process will be of two stages, firstly, candidates who will register for the recruitment drive will have to appear for the written examination. The candidates who will clear the written examination will then appear for the physical eligibility test. However, the final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the physical eligibility test only.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
