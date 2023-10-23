CSIR IIP invites applications for Technical Assistant, Technician posts, apply on iip.res.in

CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun has invited online applications for Technical Assistant and Technician vacancies. Interested candidates can submit their forms on iip.res.in. The last date of submitting online applications is November 9 and hard copies of applications have to reach the council on or before November 19.

