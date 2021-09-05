CSIR-CGCRI invites applications to fill 14 scientist posts, check details

Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute (CGCRI), one of the oldest laboratories of the CSIR, has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill up 14 vacant posts of Scientists. The application form is available on the website of the institute. Candidates have to submit the online application forms and submit the hardcopy latest by October 31.

“The summary sheet generated on online submission of application should be printed and duly signed. The duly signed Summary Sheet should be accompanied by attested copies of the certificates, mark sheets, testimonials in support of age, education qualifications, experience, re-prints of publications and caste certificate, if applicable, and should be sent in an envelope superscribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF SCIENTIST (Post Code ________)” by post to the address:-Administrative Officer, CSIR-Central Glass & Ceramic Research Institute, 196, Raja S. C. Mullick Road, Kolkata – 700032,” candidates have been informed.

“These posts carry usual allowances i.e. Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance (TA) etc. as admissible to the central government employees and as made applicable to CSIR employees stationed in Kolkata/Khurja/Naroda (as per 7 th Pay Commission),” the institute has said.