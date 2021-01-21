Decks cleared to fill 1894 posts of principals, assistant teachers in UP

The decks have been cleared for starting the recruitment process for filling 1,894 posts of principals and assistant teachers in 3,049 government- aided junior high schools across the state.

Special secretary (Basic Education) RV Singh has directed Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, the secretary of the Examination Regulatory Authority, UP, to conduct the recruitment examination at the earliest. The guidelines, as decided for the recruitment by the state government, were sent to him on Monday. In all, 390 posts of principals and 1,504 posts of assistant teachers in these institutions would be filled, officials said.

Through the guidelines, the state government has clarified the cut-off percentage for the recruitments for junior high schools. The move comes on the heels of dispute over the issue that cropped up during the recruitment of assistant teachers against 69,000 vacant posts.

The qualifying percentage of the written test for recruitment of 1,894 posts will be 65% for general candidates and 60% for all reserved category candidates. The written examinations will be conducted separately for the recruitment of principals and assistant teachers, respectively, according to the guidelines issued on January 18.

As per the guidelines, for both posts, the recruitment exam would be of a level higher than the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). The recruitment examination of assistant teachers will be of 2.30 hours’ duration in which 150 multiple choice questions of one mark each will be asked. Candidates for the post of principal will also have to appear in an additional one-hour paper after the general question paper, in which 50 questions related to school management would be asked as well, the guidelines specified.

A total of minimum five years’ teaching experience will be mandatory for a candidate wishing to apply for the post of principal, it added.

As per the approved norms, separate online applications would be accepted for both the posts. The candidates who want to apply for both the posts will have the option to select both the papers in the same online application. The application fee, however, would be payable separately, the guidelines also said.

The guidelines do not have any clear instructions regarding the exact syllabus for the recruitment exams of the posts of principal and assistant teacher.