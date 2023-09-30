Delhi High Court PA admit card 2023 released at recruitment.nta.nic.in, download link here

Delhi High Court has released the hall ticket for the Stage I English Typing Test (Qualifying Stage) for the post of Personal Assistant. Candidates who will appear for the Stage – I English Typing Test (Qualifying Stage) for the post of Personal Assistant can download the admit card from the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their admit card using their application number and date of birth. Delhi High Court releases admit card for PA Stage 1 English Typing Test on October 8

The examination for the Stage – I English Typing Test (Qualifying Stage) for the post of Personal Assistant will be conducted on October 8. The details of Centre, time and shift of the examination shall be as per the Admit Card.

Delhi High Court PA Stage 1 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admit Cards: Stage-I Examination (English Typing Test) for the post of SPA”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

