News / Education / Employment News / Delhi High Court PA admit card 2023 released at recruitment.nta.nic.in, download link here

Delhi High Court PA admit card 2023 released at recruitment.nta.nic.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 30, 2023 03:55 PM IST

Delhi High Court releases hall ticket for Personal Assistant Stage I English Typing Test on October 8. Download at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Delhi High Court has released the hall ticket for the Stage I English Typing Test (Qualifying Stage) for the post of Personal Assistant. Candidates who will appear for the Stage – I English Typing Test (Qualifying Stage) for the post of Personal Assistant can download the admit card from the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their admit card using their application number and date of birth.

Delhi High Court releases admit card for PA Stage 1 English Typing Test on October 8
Delhi High Court releases admit card for PA Stage 1 English Typing Test on October 8

The examination for the Stage – I English Typing Test (Qualifying Stage) for the post of Personal Assistant will be conducted on October 8. The details of Centre, time and shift of the examination shall be as per the Admit Card.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Direct link to download admit card

Delhi High Court PA Stage 1 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admit Cards: Stage-I Examination (English Typing Test) for the post of SPA”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out