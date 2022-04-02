Delhi University recruitment: Apply for various non teaching vacancies

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Delhi University has invited applications for various Non-Teaching posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College at www.arsdcollege.ac.in.

The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is April 11 or two weeks from the date of the publication in the employment news which ever is later. The advertisement was published in the employment news on April 2.

Delhi University recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹500 ₹for UR/OBC/ EWS category and ₹300 for the SC/ST category. The application fee is exempted for the PwBD and women candidates.

Delhi University recruitment vacancy details: There is 1 vacancy each for the post of Librarian, Senior Technical Officer ( Computer ), Senior Assistant, 2 vacancy is each for the post of Assistant, and laboratory attendant( Computer Science Deptt.), 4 vacancies are each for the post of Junior Assistant and Library Assistant, and 6 vacancies are for the post of laboratory attendant (Physics Deptt.).

Direct link to apply here

Delhi University recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College at www.arsdcollege.ac.in

On the homepage click on the Job Opportunities tab

Click on the Non-teaching Recruitment 2022 link

Click on the registration link

Register and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Leep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College at www.arsdcollege.ac.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON