Digital India Corporation invites applications for various positions under UMANG

Digital India Corporation (DIC) has invited applications for various contractual positions under UMANG project. Candidates will be required to develop, deploy, and maintain BI tools and interfaces, full stack software development and operations, develop structure for IT systems among other responsibilities for the UMANG platform deployed by NeGD. Details of the job responsibilities can be found in the job notification.

Job details

“This position is purely temporary in nature for the project of Digital India Corporation and the appointees shall not derive any right or claim for permanent appointment at Digital India Corporation or on any vacancies existing or that shall be advertised for recruitment by Digital India Corporation in future,” the recruiting body has said in the job notice.

Any graduate, and those with BE, BTech, MCA degrees are eligible for this recruitment drive.

Regarding selection process, the DIC has said, “screening of applications will be based on qualifications, age, academic record and relevant experience. Digital India Corporation reserves the right to fix higher threshold of qualifications and experience for screening and limiting the number of candidates for interview. Only shortlisted candidates shall be invited for selection interviews.”