Doordarshan Recruitment 2023: Apply for Videographer vacancies at Prasar Bharati

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 19, 2023 12:35 PM IST

Applicants can submit their forms on applications.prasarbharati.org within 15 days from the publication of the advertisement.

Prasar Bharati has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to be engaged as Videographers at Doordarshan News (DD News) on full time contract basis. The place of work will be New Delhi.

Prasar Bharati is recruiting for Videographer vacancies at Doordarshan (DD) News(Photo: Twitter)
Applicants can submit their forms on applications.prasarbharati.org within 15 days from the publication of the advertisement. The ad was posted on the website on April 18. In case of any difficulty in submitting forms, candidates can email at hrcell4l3@gmail.com along with screenshot of the error.

There are a total of 41 vacancies and the salary for these post can be up to 40,000. The duration of work is two years.

Minimum educational qualification required for these posts is Class 12 pass from a recognised board along with a degree/diploma in Cinematography or Videography from a recognised university/institute. Desirable candidates are those who have experience in MOJO and have attended a short film-making course.

Work experience of at least 5 years in the field of videography or cinematography or any other relevant field is also required. The upper age limit of candidates is 40 years on the date of notification.

For more information, check the notification.

prasar bharati doordarshan
