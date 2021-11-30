DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 61 posts on drdo.gov.in

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 20, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 61 posts in the organization.

Candidates are required to apply through NAPS portal. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 10 and should have ITI passed certificate. The age limit of the candidate who will apply for the post should not be less than 14 years as on closing date of application.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

The selection board of TBRL shall go through the applications and shortlist the candidates. Candidates shall be selected on merit basis. Incase of tie, the marks of the lower examination shall be considered as tie-breaker. The selected candidates must execute a contract for a period of one year of training as per provision of the Apprentice Act, 1961 and rules framed thereunder. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DRDO.