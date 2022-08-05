DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 36 posts on drdo.gov.in

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 16, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 36 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The fresh pass-out candidates (passing their respective courses in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022) only can apply. Candidates with post graduation are not eligible to apply.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of shortlisting of candidates. Candidates will be selected strictly on the merit basis. Only selected candidates will be informed through offer letter. Selected candidates will have to submit ‘Medical Fitness Certificate’ at the time of joining.

Detailed Notification Here

How to Apply

Candidates will have to send the scanned copies of their applications along with desired documents/ certificates in PDF format through e-mail with the subject indicating application for mentioned apprenticeship category only to director.dl@gov.in.