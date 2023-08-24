News / Education / Employment News / DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 54 posts at drdo.gov.in

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 54 posts at drdo.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Aug 24, 2023 06:31 PM IST

DRDO will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. The details are given below.

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 54 posts in the organization.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 54 posts at drdo.gov.in
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 54 posts at drdo.gov.in

The applications should reach the ‘Director, Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Balasore, Odisha – 756025 on or before October 6, 2023. Along with the application, photocopies of all documents- educational mark sheets, Class 10, 12 certificates, caste certificate and identity proof should also reach the above address. The application form should be typewritten.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Graduate Apprentice: 20 posts
  • Technician Apprentice: 24 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have completed B.E/ B.Tech/ Diploma/ BBA/ B.Com can apply. The candidates will have to pass the degree in the year 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Candidates who have passed the qualifying exam earlier than 2019 are not eligible.

Selection Process

The selection will be made on the basis of written test/ personal interview/ both for shortlisted candidates only. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DRDO.

Detailed Notification Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out