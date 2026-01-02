DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 577 posts extended, apply at drdo.gov.in

Defence Research and Development Organisation has extended the registration date for DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025. The last date to apply has been extended till January 11, 2026. Candidates can apply online through the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

The last date for application fee payment is January 13, 2026. The correction window will open on January 14 and will close on January 16, 2026. This recruitment drive will fill up 577 posts in the organisation.

To apply for the posts candidates should be between 18 to 28 years of age as on January 1, 2026. Date of birth as filled by the candidate in the online application form should be as per 10th /Matriculation Certificate and no subsequent request for change will be considered.

Direct link to apply here DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: How to apply Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

1. Visit the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply online link for CEPTAM 11.

4. Again a new page will open.

5. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

6. Fill application form and make the payment of fee.

7. Click on submit and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

STA -B: The application fee is ₹750/- for UR/OBC/EWS/MSP category and ₹500/- for Women/ SC/ST/PwBD/ #Ex-Servicemen.

Tech-A: The application fee for General/OBC/EWS/MSP is ₹600/- and Women/ SC/ST/PwBD/ #Ex-Servicemen is ₹500/-.

An amount of Rs. 500/- shall be refunded only to those candidates who appear in Tier-I exam. Fee is to be paid online through credit card/debit card/net banking/UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DRDO.