DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 577 posts extended, apply at drdo.gov.in
DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 registration date has been extended. The direct link to apply is given here.
Defence Research and Development Organisation has extended the registration date for DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025. The last date to apply has been extended till January 11, 2026. Candidates can apply online through the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.
The last date for application fee payment is January 13, 2026. The correction window will open on January 14 and will close on January 16, 2026. This recruitment drive will fill up 577 posts in the organisation.
To apply for the posts candidates should be between 18 to 28 years of age as on January 1, 2026. Date of birth as filled by the candidate in the online application form should be as per 10th /Matriculation Certificate and no subsequent request for change will be considered.
Direct link to apply here
DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: How to apply
Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.
1. Visit the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.
2. Click on careers link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply online link for CEPTAM 11.
4. Again a new page will open.
5. Enter the registration details and click on submit.
6. Fill application form and make the payment of fee.
7. Click on submit and download the page.
8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
STA -B: The application fee is ₹750/- for UR/OBC/EWS/MSP category and ₹500/- for Women/ SC/ST/PwBD/ #Ex-Servicemen.
Tech-A: The application fee for General/OBC/EWS/MSP is ₹600/- and Women/ SC/ST/PwBD/ #Ex-Servicemen is ₹500/-.
An amount of Rs. 500/- shall be refunded only to those candidates who appear in Tier-I exam. Fee is to be paid online through credit card/debit card/net banking/UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DRDO.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News