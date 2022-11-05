Home / Education / Employment News / DRDO CEPTAM 2022 registration process begins on November 7, details here

DRDO CEPTAM 2022 registration process begins on November 7, details here

Published on Nov 05, 2022 04:19 PM IST

DRDO-CEPTAM sas notified vacancies for Various Posts under Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre of DRDO.

ByHT Education Desk

Defence Research and Development Organisation, Center for Personnel Talent Management, DRDO-CEPTAM has notified vacancies for Various Posts under Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre of DRDO. The application process will begin on November 7 and the deadline for the submission of application form is December 7. Interested candidates can apply online at www.drdo.gov.in, once the link will be active.

DRDO CEPTAM 2022 recruitment vacancy: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1061 vacancies for Various Posts under Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre of DRDO.

DRDO CEPTAM 2022 recruitment application fee: For all categories, there is a 100 application fee. The payment should be made online using a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

DRDO CEPTAM 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

On the home page, click on DRDO CEPTAM link

Fill the application form

Submit the form and take print out for future reference

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below:

