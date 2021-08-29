DRDO-INMAS invites applications for research associate, JRF; know more

hinduInstitute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a premier Institute of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has invited applications from candidates who are interested to pursue defence related research as Research Associate (RA) and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Junior.

A total of four research associates and six junior research fellows will be selected.

“The last date for receipt of duly filled application form through email only is 1700hrs, 24.09.2021,” INMAS has said in the official job notification.

“The short listed Candidates will be informed by e-mail / Mobile about the date and time of an online interview. The candidate who is willing to attend online interview may send their consent letter along with the filled applications to inmasrf@gmail.com,” it has added. Interview will not be held in physical mode. Candidates have to ensure the Internet Connectivity, Web Cam and necessary software at their level to attend the online interview

Candidates will be selected through interview, which will be held through video conferencing.

