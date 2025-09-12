Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has invited applications for Assistant Teacher posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration for 1180 posts begins on September 17 at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

The registration process will begin on September 17 and will end on October 16, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 1180 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Assistant Teacher (Primary) for Directorate of Education: 1055 posts

2. Assistant Teacher (Primary) for New Delhi Municipal Council: 125 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of one tier examination. The exam will comprise of 200 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is for 2 hours. The questions in the examination will be bilingual (Hindi & English) except for the Language papers which will be in the language concerned only. Negative Marking will be applicable and deduction of 0.25 marks will be made for each wrong Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) answer.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD. & Exserviceman category are exempted from paying Application fee. The candidates submitting their application online should pay the requisite fees only through SBI epay. Other mode of payment shall not be accepted/considered and the payment made shall stand forfeited. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DSSSB.