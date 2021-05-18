DSSSB invites applications for 7,236 TGTs, Assistant Teachers and other posts

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Assistant teachers and other posts. The online application process will start on May 25 and the last day to apply is June 24.

Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of DSSSB.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 7,236 vacancies out of which 6,886 are teaching post, 278 are for LDC, 50 are for counselor, 12 are for head clerk and 10 for patwari.

Age Limit:

For TGT: Below 32

Assistant Teacher Primary/ Assistant Teacher Nursery: Not exceeding 30 years

LDC: 18-27 years

Counselor: Not exceeding 30 years

Head clerk: Not exceeding 30 years

Patwari: 21-27 years

Application fee: Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to pay ?100/- as examination fees. Women and SC/ST/ PWD and Ex-Serviceman categories are exempted from paying application fees.

For eligibility criteria and selection process check the official website of DSSSB.