DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 547 TGT, PGT and other posts from today

Published on Jul 28, 2022 12:12 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), on July 28 has begin the application process for recruitment of 547 TGT, PGT, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The last date for the submission of application for is August 27 till 11:59 PM.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 547 vacancies of TGT, PGT, Manager (Accounts), Deputy Manager (Accounts), Assistant Store Keeper and other posts.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 application fee: the application fee is 100. however, the application fee is exempted for the Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Ex-serviceman category.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 selection process: Selection shall be made through One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test/Physical Endurance Test/Driving Test wherever applicable.

DSSSB recruitment: How to apply

Candidates must make sure they are registered on the DSSSB website, dsssbonline.nic.in, before submitting their applications online.

Check notification here.

