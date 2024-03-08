DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Apply for PGT, Assistant Sanitary Inspector and other posts from March 19

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for Assistant Sanitary Inspector, PGT, Stenographer Grade ‘D’ and other posts. The applictaion process will commence on March 19, and the deadline for submitting the application form is April 17. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB invites applications for various posts; the application process starts on March 19

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1499 vacancies. Candidates can check the notification below for detailed vacancies.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 application fee: Candidates must pay Rs100 as an applictaion fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability) & Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fees.

DSSSB recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply online

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required details

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the applictaion and take the print for future reference.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria and other details on the notification given below: