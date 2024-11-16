DU Faculty Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply today for 575 posts at du.ac.in, direct link here

Delhi University will close the registration process for Faculty posts on November 16, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Professor, Assistant Professor, and Associate Professor posts can find the direct link on the university's official website at du.ac.in. DU Faculty Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply today for 575 posts, link here

This recruitment drive will fill 575 Faculty posts in the organization, of which 116 will be filled for Assistant Professors, 145 for Professors, and 313 for Associate Professors.

Earlier the last date to apply was till October 24, 2024, which was extended till November 16, 2024.

The eligibility is different for different posts and disciplines. Candidates can check it on the official website of Delhi University.

DU Faculty Recruitment 2024: How to apply online

Candidates who are eligible to apply for the posts can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of DU at du.ac.in.

Click on Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor links available on the home page.

A new page will open where the direct link to apply is given.

Register yourself and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for all posts is ₹2000/- for unreserved category candidates, ₹1500/- for OBC/EWS category and women applicants, ₹1000/- for SC/ST category and ₹500/- for PwBD category candidates. Payment should be made online only, through credit/debit card/Net Banking. Fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Candidates who are applying for more than one post/department must apply separately and pay fees separately. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.