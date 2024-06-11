DVC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 66 Junior Engineer & Executive Trainee posts at dvc.gov.in, link here

Damodar Vallery Corporation, DVC has invited applications for Junior Engineer and Executive Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DVC at dvc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 66 posts in the organization. DVC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 66 JE & Executive Trainee posts, link here

The last date to apply for the posts is till July 4, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

JE Gr.II (Mech): 16 posts

JE Gr.II (Elec): 20 posts

JE Gr.II (C&l): 2 posts

JE Gr.II (CiviI): 20 posts

JE Gr.II (Comm): 2 posts

Mine Surveyor: 4 posts

Executive Trainee (Soil): 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit on the Detailed Notification given here for Junior Engineer and Executive Trainee.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will have to undergo a Computer Based Test. Based on the Merit and vacancy requirement, the list of successful candidates for documents verification will be made available on the website. Written Test shall be of Objective Type (each question shall have four answer options) of two hours’ duration.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/OBC(NCL)/EWS categories are required to pay a Non-refundable Application Fee of ₹300/-. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD/Ex-SM categories & DVC Departmental Candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

How to Apply