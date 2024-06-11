 DVC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 66 Junior Engineer & Executive Trainee posts at dvc.gov.in, link here - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
DVC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 66 Junior Engineer & Executive Trainee posts at dvc.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 11, 2024 08:26 PM IST

DVC will recruit candidates for Junior Engineer and Executive Trainee posts. The direct link to apply is given here.

Damodar Vallery Corporation, DVC has invited applications for Junior Engineer and Executive Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DVC at dvc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 66 posts in the organization.

DVC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 66 JE & Executive Trainee posts, link here

The last date to apply for the posts is till July 4, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • JE Gr.II (Mech): 16 posts
  • JE Gr.II (Elec): 20 posts
  • JE Gr.II (C&l): 2 posts
  • JE Gr.II (CiviI): 20 posts
  • JE Gr.II (Comm): 2 posts
  • Mine Surveyor: 4 posts
  • Executive Trainee (Soil): 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit on the Detailed Notification given here for Junior Engineer and Executive Trainee.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will have to undergo a Computer Based Test. Based on the Merit and vacancy requirement, the list of successful candidates for documents verification will be made available on the website. Written Test shall be of Objective Type (each question shall have four answer options) of two hours’ duration.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/OBC(NCL)/EWS categories are required to pay a Non-refundable Application Fee of 300/-. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD/Ex-SM categories & DVC Departmental Candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Direct link to apply here 

How to Apply

  • Visit the official website of DVC at dvc.gov.in.
  • Click on careers page and a new page will open.
  • Click on JE and Executive Trainee link available on the page.
  • A new page where apply link will be available.
  • Click on that link and register yourself.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Exam and College Guide
DVC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 66 Junior Engineer & Executive Trainee posts at dvc.gov.in, link here
