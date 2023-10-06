DVC Recruitment through GATE 2023: Apply for 91 Executive Trainee posts at dvc.gov.in

Damodar Valley Corporation, DVC has invited applications for Executive Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of DVC at dvc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 91 posts in the organization. DVC Recruitment through GATE 2023: Apply for 91 Executive Trainee posts (HT FILE)

The last date to apply is till October 30, 2023. The recruitment will be done through GATE 2023 scores. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Executive Trainee (Mining): 10 posts

Executive Trainee (Mech): 29 posts

Executive Trainee (Elec): 37 posts

Executive Trainee (Civil): 11 posts

Executive Trainee (C&I): 2 posts

Executive Trainee (IT): 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have appeared in the corresponding paper of GATE-2023 as shown in the following table and qualified in the same. The qualifying marks shall be as declared by the GATE-2023 Organising Institute.

Selection Process

The Selection Process consists of marks obtained (out of 100) in the corresponding paper of GATE-2023 only. Candidates qualified in the corresponding paper of GATE-2023 shall only be eligible to be considered for the next stages of selection. Qualifying marks in GATE-2023 shall be as decided by the GATE-2023 conducting Authority.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General/OBC(NCL)/EWS categories are required to pay a Non-refundable Application Fee of ₹300/- through Online mode only (SBI Collect). Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD/Ex-SM categories & DVC Departmental Candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

