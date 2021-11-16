Home / Education / Employment News / East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for GDMO and other posts
East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for GDMO and other posts

East Central Railway to recruit candidates for GDMO and other posts. Eligible candidates can walk in interview on November 22, 2021. 
East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for GDMO and other posts(Representational Image)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 04:06 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

East Central Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for GDMO and other posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can walk in interview on November 22, 2021. The official notice is available to candidates on the official site of ECR on ecr.indianrailways.gov.in. 

This recruitment drive will fill up Orthopaedician, Physician and GDMO-MBBS posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Orthopedician 1 Post
  • Physician 2 Posts
  • GDMO 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

  • Orthopedician: MS or DNB or D. ORTHO, if not available then preference will be givento MS/Gen. surgery, then MD/medicine, then GDMO having more than 02 year’s experience preferably in ICU/Trauma.
  • Physician: MD/medicine or DNB/medicine if not available then GDMO having more than 02 year’s experience preferably in ICU/Trauma.
  • GDMO: MBBS having more than 02 year’s experience preferably in ICU/Trauma.

Other Details

The interview will be conducted at Central cum Super Specialty Hospital/ECR/Patna. Candidates intending to join as Contract Medical Practitioner should apply on prescribed format given in the Detailed Notification and submit the same up to 10.00 A.M on the date of interview at the venue along with self attested photocopies of following documents and attend the “Walk-in-Interview” with original certificates. 

