employment news

ECIL to conduct interview for selection of technical officers

  • Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) will conduct interview on October 6 for the selection of technical officers on contract basis.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 06:27 PM IST

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) will conduct interview on October 6 for the selection of technical officers on contract basis. A total of 22 posts will be selected. “Eligible candidates may report between 10:00 hrs. to 12.00 hrs on 06/10/2021 (Wednesday) at ECIL Zonal Office, D-15, DDA Local Shopping Complex, A-Block, Ring Road, Naraina, New Delhi – 110028 along with the original certificates & a set of self-attested photocopies,” ECIL has said in a notification.

Job details

“Electronics Corporation of India Limited, a Public Sector Enterprise under Department of Atomic Energy, is looking for dynamic and result-oriented personnel for the following positions purely on fixed tenure contract basis, for a period of Two Years (extendable up to two more years depending on project requirements & satisfactory performance of the candidate) to work at Sites / Customer premises for the project requirements of Security Systems & Projects Division,” the ECIL has said in the job notification.

Candidates with first-class engineering degree (full time) in electronics & communication / electrical & electronics / computer science / instrumentation with minimum 60% marks in aggregate are eligible for this recruitment. Candidates should have minimum one year post qualification experience in the field of Electronic Surveillance systems / installation, operations & maintenance of CCTV systems.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview and merit.

