ESIC HP, Odisha, Assam, Tamil Nadu: 47 specialist grade 2 vacancies to be filled

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications to fill 47 specialist grade 2 (junior scale and senior scale) positions in Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and Tamil Nadu. The application forms are available on the official website of the ESIC.

Job details

Candidates have to submit the application forms via speed post. “The last date of receipt of application is November 1. The last date for receipt of application from candidates residing in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep is November 8.

Out of the total number of vacancies, 2 positions are in specialist grade 2 (senior scale) and the rest in specialist grade 2 (junior scale).

“election will be made on the basis of interview which will be conducted by the Selection Board. The interview for the above posts will be held at a suitable place, preferably in the State capital, which will be notified at the time of scheduling of interviews. The Corporation, however, reserves the right to conduct interviews in a State other than the State applied for,” the ESI corporation has said in the job notice.

Candidates should refer to the job notification given here for details on the educational qualification, age limit and other information relevant to the recruitment.

