ESIC to recruit 88 Faculty posts, walk in interview on August 23

employment news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 01:32 PM IST
ESIC will recruit candidates for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can walk in interview on August 23, 2022. Check details below.
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Employees State Insurance Corporation, ESIC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can appear for walk in interview on August 23, 2022. Candidates can download the application form from the official site of ESIC on esic.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 88 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Professor: 9 Posts
  • Associate Professor: 29 Posts
  • Assistant Professor: 50 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to appear for interview can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection will be made on the basis of performance of the candidate in interview before the selection Board. The result will be communicated through e-mail/ SMS and will be displayed on website.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PDW/ Department candidates, female candidates and Ex-Servicemen is NIL and all other categories will have to pay 225/- as application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ESIC.

