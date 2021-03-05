Firm Vahan says placed 1 lakh blue, grey collared workers through WhatsApp API
With blue and grey collar jobs back in demand, start-up placement firm Vahan on Friday said it has reached 1 lakh milestone of providing employment opportunities through its WhatsApp API (application programming interface) enabled chatbot, Mitra.
There has been an increase of 400 per cent since 2020 and these workers have been placed in several blue/grey-collared jobs in sectors such as logistics, delivery, and BPOs, the company said in a statement.
Commenting on the milestone, Vahan Founder and CEO Madhav Krishna said, "Our partnership with WhatsApp allows us to seamlessly connect employers and job seekers thereby facilitating better livelihoods and financial inclusion especially for underprivileged households."
The blue-collar segment is an underserved market in India despite constituting the bulk of the workforce, he said adding Vahan is "leveraging the power of WhatsApp, AI and machine learning to bring a great value proposition to both recruiters and job seekers in this underserved blue-collar market".
WhatsApp India Head Abhijit Bose said,"Vahan has grown into a key contributor and driver of growth in the gig workforce. We are excited that WhatsApp continues to bring value to such innovative models of growth and helps accelerate financial and digital inclusion among blue-collar workforce in India."
Vahan claimed it currently has 5 million users on its platform, adding 2.5 lakh people every month and is placing 5,000 people every month and is growing at a rate of 25 per cent per month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Firm Vahan says placed 1 lakh blue, grey collared workers through WhatsApp API
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hiring activities spike in February: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 notification: Important instructions in 12 simple points
- The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the civil services preliminary examination 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh Police recruit 13 transgenders as constables
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HPSSC MLT Grade II Result declared for Post code 776 exam, final key out too
- Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) on Wednesday, March 3 declared the result of written objective type screening test for recruitment of Medical Laboratory Technician (Grade-II)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doors being opened for talented youth in several sectors: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FCI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 89 AGM and MO vacancies now, here's direct link
- FCI Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at fci.gov.in on or before March 31, 2021, until 4 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSTCL Recruitment 2021: 150 Assistant Sub Station Attendant vacancies notified
- PSTCL Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at pstcl.org on or before March 26, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CISF Tradesman Constable admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- CISF Tradesman Constable admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the CISF Tradesman Constable recruitment examination 2021 can download their admit cards online at cisfrectt.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NTA UGC NET December 2020: Registration ends today, here's direct link
- NTA UGC NET December 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2020 examination online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB MI posts exam fee refund for those who appeared, give bank account details
- The Railway Recruitment Boards has initiated refund of examination fee to candidates who took Computer based Test (CBT) for Ministerial and Isolated Category posts against CEN-03/2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021: 24 MO, Staff Nurse and other posts on offer
- DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at basirhathealthdistrict.in on or before March 15, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration to fill 346 posts ends soon
- IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IOCL apprentice recruitment 2021 online at iocl.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020 released, check here
- UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020: Candidates who have cleared the main examination can check the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule online at upsc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI JE admit card 2021 released at rbi.org.in, here's direct link to download
- RBI JE admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the RBI JE recruitment examination 2021 can download their admit card online at opportunities.rbi.org.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox