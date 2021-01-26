GJUST clerk admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
The Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST) has released the admit card for the clerk typing test on its official website.
Candidates who have registered for the typing test can download their admit card online at gjust.ac.in.
According to the schedule, the varsity will conduct the GJUST clerk typing test from February 1 to 14, 2021.
Direct link to download GJUST clerk admit card 2021.
How to download GJUST clerk admit card 2021:
Visit the official website at gjust.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Download Admit Card Clerk Typing Test’
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The GJUST clerk admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.
