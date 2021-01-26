IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / GJUST clerk admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
GJUST clerk admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
GJUST clerk admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

GJUST clerk admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

  • Candidates who have registered for the typing test can download their admit card online at gjust.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:00 PM IST

The Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST) has released the admit card for the clerk typing test on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the typing test can download their admit card online at gjust.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the varsity will conduct the GJUST clerk typing test from February 1 to 14, 2021.

Direct link to download GJUST clerk admit card 2021.

How to download GJUST clerk admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at gjust.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Download Admit Card Clerk Typing Test’

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The GJUST clerk admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
guru jambheshwar university of science and technology admit cards hall tickets
app
Close
e-paper
GJUST clerk admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
GJUST clerk admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

GJUST clerk admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:00 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the typing test can download their admit card online at gjust.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
employment news

Punjab CM launches self-employment loan mela

PTI, Patiala
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:18 AM IST
A token of 1,000 loan sanction certificates were handed over to beneficiaries as a symbolic gesture across the state, with the chief minister handing over certificates to five beneficiaries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS PO mains admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
IBPS PO mains admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

IBPS PO mains admit card 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:05 AM IST
  • Candidates who have qualified in the IBPS PO Prelims Exam can download their admit card for IBPS PO mains online at ibps.in on or before February 4, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (HT file)
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (HT file)
employment news

Committee formed under CM to choose MPPSC chairperson, members

PTI, Bhopal
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Committee formed under CM to choose MPPSC chairperson, members
READ FULL STORY
Close
T organisations might find it difficult to fill these niche roles which calls for upskilling the employee skill sets through certification programmes(Bloomberg File)
T organisations might find it difficult to fill these niche roles which calls for upskilling the employee skill sets through certification programmes(Bloomberg File)
employment news

Investment in upskilling can boost global GDP by $ 6.5 trillion by 2030: Report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Country-wise, India has the second highest additional employment potential at about 23 lakh, after the US at close to 27 lakh, but much more than 17 lakh for China
READ FULL STORY
Close
BPSC AE main results 2021.(Screengrab )
BPSC AE main results 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

BPSC AE main results 2021 declared, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:46 AM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the BPSC AE Exam 2021 can check their results online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the MMRDA was earlier looking at appointing a consultant for undertaking a performance review of Metro-1, it had not stated that it was planning to take over Metro-1.
While the MMRDA was earlier looking at appointing a consultant for undertaking a performance review of Metro-1, it had not stated that it was planning to take over Metro-1.
employment news

Maha-Metro Recruitment 2021: Registration deadline to fill 139 posts extended

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:36 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at mahametro.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 62 vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:01 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in the prescribed format on or before February 27, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WBHRB Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
WBHRB Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

WBHRB Recruitment 2021: 1647 posts for Medical Technologist Grade III notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before February 6, 2021, until 8pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BARC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
BARC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

BARC Recruitment 2021: 63 vacancies for Nurse, Driver and others on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:03 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at barc.gov.in on or before February 15, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WB Primary TET admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
WB Primary TET admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

WB Primary TET admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:53 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download the admit card online at wbbpe.org or wbbprimaryeducation.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government has decided not to offer an additional chance to candidates who took their last attempt at the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2020.(HT Photo)
The government has decided not to offer an additional chance to candidates who took their last attempt at the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2020.(HT Photo)
employment news

All India Bar Exam-XV: 1.20 lakh advocates to appear at 154 centers

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:44 PM IST
The Bar Council of India (BCI) has said that approximately 1,20,000 advocates are going to appear for the All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XV (15) which is scheduled to be held on January 24 at 154 centers in 52 cities of the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI Recruitment(HT file)
RBI Recruitment(HT file)
employment news

RBI Recruitment: Apply online for 241 vacancies for security guard posts

Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:25 PM IST
  • Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications for recruitment against 241 Vacancies for the post of security guard. Aspirants can apply online till February 12 at rbi.org.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SCCL Recruitment(HT File)
SCCL Recruitment(HT File)
employment news

SCCL Recruitment: Application begins for 372 vacancies for various posts

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:04 PM IST
  • The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), under ministry of coal has invited online applications for the recruitment against 372 vacancies for Fitter, Welder, Junior Staff Nurse and other posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A petition has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to SDMC to send the requisition of as many as 1,132 vacant posts of Special Educator (Primary) to DSSSB.(HT File)
A petition has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to SDMC to send the requisition of as many as 1,132 vacant posts of Special Educator (Primary) to DSSSB.(HT File)
employment news

DSSSB Recruitment: Plea in Delhi HC seeking directions to fill vacant posts

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:05 PM IST
The plea also sought directions to DSSSB to issue an advertisement within a week of receipt of such requisition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP