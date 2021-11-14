Goa: GPSC invites applications for lecturer, junior physician, other posts

Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited applications for selection to various posts: Assistant Professor in Neurology, Lecturer in Radiology and Serology, Junior Physician, and Lecturer in Public Health Dentistry. The application forms are available on the website of the Commission, gpsc.goa.gov.in till November 26.

GPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Assistant Professor in Neurology: 2 posts in Goa Medical College

Lecturer in Radiology: 1 post in Goa Medical College

Lecturer in Surgery: 1 post in Goa Medical College

Junior Physician: 1 post in Directorate of Health Services

Lecturer in Public Health Dentistry: 1 post in Goa Dental College and Hospital

Along with the required educational qualification and work experience, candidates should have working knowledge of Konkani. “In case of non-availability of suitable candidates with the knowledge of Konkani for the posts in professional colleges, Consultants in Directorate of Health Services and highly technical/scientific posts, the Goa Public Service Commission may recommend a candidate if otherwise found fit and this requirement can be relaxed by the Government, on the recommendation of the Goa Public Service Commission, if the Government is of the opinion that it is necessary or expedient so to do,” GPSC has said.

Candidates should read the job notice properly before applying for the post.